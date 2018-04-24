FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said the Swiss watchmaker had enjoyed a strong start to 2018 and was cheered by the recent weakening of the Swiss franc.

“You know we saw an end of the year that was very strong - double-digit growth - and now it continues, so every month is a record month for us,” he told CNBC in an interview broadcast on Tuesday, adding that the Swiss franc is helping as it comes back to levels seen around 3-4 years ago.

Swatch, which makes watches under the Longines, Tissot and Omega brands as well as the eponymous plastic watches, had been one of the Swiss manufacturers struggling with the high value of the franc which made production in Switzerland more expensive.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
