Swiss antitrust agency curbs Swatch movement shipments

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss competition watchdog WEKO said on Thursday it put in place “precautionary measures” to govern Swatch Group’s shipments of watch mechanisms to other companies ahead of a final decision next year in a long-running dispute.

Deliveries of the small mechanisms that make mechanical watches tick will be suspended until WEKO takes its final decision on Swatch Group’s obligations following the expiry of an agreement struck in 2013, WEKO said in a statement on Thursday. Small and mid-sized customers are excluded, it added.

Swatch said on Wednesday that it could seek damages over a decision that hurts its business. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by John Miller and Michael Shields)