Swatch Group says strong sales continued in Q1, upbeat for 2018

BIEL, Switzerland, March 14 (Reuters) - Swatch Group’s sales continued to grow strongly since the beginning of the year, its chief executive told a media conference on Wednesday, also striking an upbeat note for the rest of the year.

“There is no reason the positive trend should not persist in 2018, the mood is good,” Nick Hayek said at the Omega brand’s headquarters in Biel in western Switzerland.

The maker of Omega, Longines and Tissot watches already posted a 27 percent rise in 2017 profit and a 5.8 percent rise in constant currency sales at the end of January. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)