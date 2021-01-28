Swatch looking to brighter 2021 after sales collapse in 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group said there was a “good chance” 2021 sales could return to pre-pandemic levels after the coronavirus plunged the world’s biggest watchmaker into the red during 2020.
Sales fell by almost a third to 5.59 billion Swiss francs ($6.29 billion), the Swiss company said on Thursday, as lockdown restrictions shuttered many stores and drastically reduced international travel.
The sales collapse meant the maker of Omega, Tissot and Longines watches reported a net loss for shareholders of 51 million francs, down from a 730 million franc profit in 2019.
(This story corrects year in final paragraph to 2019, not 2020)
Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
