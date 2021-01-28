Swatch looking to brighter 2021 after sales collapse in 2020

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Swiss watchmaker Swatch is seen outside a shop at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group said there was a “good chance” 2021 sales could return to pre-pandemic levels after the coronavirus plunged the world’s biggest watchmaker into the red during 2020.

Sales fell by almost a third to 5.59 billion Swiss francs ($6.29 billion), the Swiss company said on Thursday, as lockdown restrictions shuttered many stores and drastically reduced international travel.

The sales collapse meant the maker of Omega, Tissot and Longines watches reported a net loss for shareholders of 51 million francs, down from a 730 million franc profit in 2019.

(This story corrects year in final paragraph to 2019, not 2020)