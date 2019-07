ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swatch Group reported a 11.3% fall in first half of 2019 as the Swiss watch maker’s sales fell and profitability was squeezed.

The maker of Omega and Longines timepieces said sales fell 4.4% at current rates to 4.078 billion Swiss francs ($4.13 billion), while net profit fell to 415 million francs from 468 million francs a year earlier.