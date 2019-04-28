Swedbank proposes former Swedish PM Persson as new chairman

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedbank’s nomination committee has proposed former prime minister Goran Persson as chairman of the Swedish banking group, which has spent recent months contending with the fallout of alleged money laundering in its Baltic business.

Persson served as prime minister for the centre-left Social Democratic for a decade until 2006, and has since pursued various business interests. He was also finance minister before assuming the premiership.

“Goran has an impressive list of achievements, a broad international contact network and experience of financial operations,” Lennart Haglund, the chairman of the bank’s nomination committee, said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)