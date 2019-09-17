Swedbank says authorities can quiz lawyer over money laundering reports

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Swedish lender Swedbank said on Tuesday it would allow the Swedish Economic Crime Authority to interview the lawyer who prepared internal reports for the bank related to allegations of money laundering and its internal controls.

“Swedbank’s board has decided to meet request from Swedish economic crime authority to waive attorney-client privilege regarding attorney Erling Grimstad’s assignments for Swedbank,” the bank said in a statement.

Authorities in Sweden, the Baltics and the United States are investigating allegations that accounts at Swedbank in Estonia may have been used for money-laundering. Swedbank hired Norwegian lawyer Grimstad to prepare reports on the allegations and its internal systems to prevent money laundering. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)