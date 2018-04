STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported first-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday and said it saw signs that the Swedish housing market is stabilising.

Net profit fell to 5.03 billion Swedish crowns ($591 mln), above a mean forecast for 4.68 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 5.12 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.5109 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)