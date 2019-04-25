Earnings Season
April 25, 2019 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedbank Q1 profit above forecast, says cooperating with U.S. authorities

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported first-quarter profit above market expectations on Thursday but admitted to past anti money-laundering shortcomings and said it was cooperating with authorities, including those of the United States.

Operating profit rose to 6.63 billion Swedish crowns ($703 million), from 6.39 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting operating earnings of 6.09 billion, according to a poll.

Swedbank is the subject of a joint investigation by the Swedish and Baltic financial watchdogs. Broadcaster SVT reported the bank processed gross transactions worth up to 20 billion euros a year from high-risk, non-resident clients, mostly Russian, through its Estonian branch between 2010 and 2016. ($1 = 9.4288 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below