Financials
January 28, 2020 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedbank Q4 profit down but beats expectations

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported better-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Tuesday, as bank continues to manage the fall-out from the Baltic money-laundering scandal.

Net profit fell to 4.43 billion Swedish crowns($466 mln)compared to 4.59 billion for fourth quarter of 2018, but was better than the mean forecast 4.26 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The bank said it expected to complete its money laundering prevention action plan this year.

The bank proposed a dividend of 8.80 crowns per share for 2019, down from 14.20 crowns in 2018 and slightly higher than the expected 8.28 crowns. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below