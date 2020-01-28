Swedbank Q4 profit down but beats expectations

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported better-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Tuesday, as bank continues to manage the fall-out from the Baltic money-laundering scandal.

Net profit fell to 4.43 billion Swedish crowns($466 mln)compared to 4.59 billion for fourth quarter of 2018, but was better than the mean forecast 4.26 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The bank said it expected to complete its money laundering prevention action plan this year.

The bank proposed a dividend of 8.80 crowns per share for 2019, down from 14.20 crowns in 2018 and slightly higher than the expected 8.28 crowns. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johan Ahlander)