Financials
January 29, 2019 / 6:12 AM / in 2 hours

Swedbank Q4 profit stung by lower stock markets

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net earnings on Tuesday as weaker equity markets impacted trading results.

Net profit fell to 4.59 billion Swedish crowns ($507 mln) versus a mean forecast 4.89 billion in a poll of analysts and compared with 4.74 billion in the year-ago period.

“Declining stock prices and higher credit spreads led to weaker commission income and lower trading results,” Swedbank said in a statement.

The bank proposed a dividend of 14.20 crowns per share for 2018, up from 13.00 crowns in 2017 but slightly lower than the expected 14.30 crowns. ($1 = 9.0520 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

