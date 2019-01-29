UPDATE 1-Swedbank Q4 profit hit as bearish markets sting trading

(Add detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Tuesday as weaker stock markets and higher costs dented earnings.

Operating profit at Sweden’s biggest mortgage lender fell to 5.88 billion crowns ($650 mln) from 5.93 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 6.24 billion, according to a poll.

“Declining stock prices and higher credit spreads in the fourth quarter led to weaker commission income and lower trading results,” Swedbank Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen told reporters in a conference call.

Net commission income at Swedbank, the first of Sweden’s top banks to report fourth-quarter results, fell to 3.18 billion crowns from 3.34 billion a year earlier, missing the 3.30 billion seen by analysts.

The Swedish central bank raised rates for the first time since 2011 in December last year, taking its benchmark rate to -0.25 percent. Swedbank benefits from higher market rates.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, rose slightly to 6.34 billion crowns from 6.33 billion crowns a year earlier but was also marginally lower than the mean forecast at 6.35 billion. ($1 = 9.0490 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)