UPDATE 2-Swedbank Q4 net profit beats forecast, low loan losses despite pandemic

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Monday as asset management gains and lower-than-forecast loan losses boosted its earnings.

Sweden’s banks have largely defied predictions of soured debt in the wake of a coronavirus pandemic which has shut businesses around the globe, consistently reporting lower loan losses than their European peers in 2020.

“Swedbank delivered a stable quarter in difficult times,” CEO Jens Henriksson said in the report.

Swedbank’s fourth-quarter net profit rose slightly to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($538.35 million) from 4.4 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier, beating the 4.14 billion Swedish crowns analysts expected.

Loan losses, a figure closely watched in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were at 523 million Swedish crowns, better than 988 million Swedish crowns a year earlier and the loss of 680 million Swedish crowns expected by analysts.

Fee and commission income remained stable at 3.4 billion Swedish crowns compared to 3.4 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier as strong performance from asset management offset the impact of the pandemic on cards income.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, increased to 6.6 billion Swedish crowns from 6.4 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Total expenses increased slightly to 5.6 billion Swedish crown from 5.5 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier. The bank is beefing up its anti-money laundering controls following a record fine from the Swedish FSA in March for its role in a Baltic dirty money scandal.

Swedbank said on Monday that it was combining its Baltic network - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - into a single subsidiary, in order to simplify governance in the region.

Swedbank remains under investigation in the United States and Henriksson told reporters on a conference call that it was too early to know whether the bank will be fined by U.S authorities.

“There was a small beat in the bottom line, but overall it was pretty much in line with expectations,” said Robin Rane, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.

However, Rane said concerns that costs for 2021 and 2022 could be higher than forecast might dampen investor appetite.

The bank proposed a dividend of 2.90 Swedish crowns per share for 2020 - equal to 25% of annual net profit, the maximum allowed under emergency coronavirus restrictions on shareholder payouts.

On Jan. 18, Swedbank proposed a dividend of 4.35 Swedish crowns per share for 2019. ($1 = 8.3589 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton, additional reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Krishna Chandra Eluri)