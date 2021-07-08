Airplane carrying nine people crashes in Sweden - TT news agency

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - An airplane carrying nine people has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, TT News agency said, citing authorities.

“It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff,” Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. “We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board,” he said.

The plane has crashed close to Orebro airport.