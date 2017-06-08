FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sweden govt outlines revamped bank resolution fee
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 2 months ago

Sweden govt outlines revamped bank resolution fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - The Swedish government on Thursday outlined its finalised plans for a bank resolution fund, raising the fee as of next year but proposing that the payments be scaled back in the following years.

The government said in a statement the fee would be raised to 0.125 of debt minus guaranteed deposits next year from 0.09 percent currently. However, the fee would drop back to 0.09 percent in 2019 and stay at 0.05 percent in 2020 through 2025.

The government had originally planned to raise the fee to 0.125 percent of total debt minus guaranteed deposits with no end date for the increase.

Nordea, Europe's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalization had threatened to move its HQ to a neighbouring Nordic country if the Swedish government went ahead with the original plans.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.