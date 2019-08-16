Entire Swedish yield curve now negative as 20-yr bond yield falls below zero

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s 20-year government bond yield fell below zero for the first time on Friday, taking the country’s entire yield curve negative.

Sweden, where the key central bank interest rate is -0.25%, joins Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands with the whole bond curve yielding less than zero.

The yield on the Swedish 20-year bond, the longest dated maturity in Sweden, fell 4 basis points to -0.004% .

It is the latest example of relentless demand for government bonds amid mounting concerns about trade wars and a downturn in the global economy. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Tommy Wilkes)