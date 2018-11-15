Swedish caretaker govt cuts pensioner taxes in autumn budget

STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s caretaker government said on Thursday it would cut taxes for pensioners in a budget limited by the political deadlock after September’s inconclusive election.

Lower taxes for those over 65 will cost 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($463.80 million) annually from 2019, the government said.

The caretaker government saw growth this year at 2.5 percent, slightly lower than its previous forecast of 2.9 percent.

The budget is an extension of 2018’s spending plans with some automatic adjustments. ($1 = 9.0557 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)