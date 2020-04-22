Financials
Swedish central bank to begin buying municipal bonds

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank said on Wednesday it would begin buying municipal bonds, the latest in a string of measures to cushion the blow of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused.

The Riksbank said in a statement it had decided at an extraordinary monetary policy meeting to buy bonds issued by Swedish municipalities and regions and by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB for a nominal amount of 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.49 billion).

“This is taking place against the backdrop of the serious decline in the Swedish economy and continued major uncertainty about economic developments as a result of the corona pandemic,” the bank said.

