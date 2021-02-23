Swedish c.bank's Breman says third wave might not lead to looser policy

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic would not necessarily force Sweden’s central bank to loosen policy again, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Tuesday.

“I would say that the main thing with a third wave would be to keep going and carry on with the measures we are taking,” she told reporters.

In a speech, Breman said that should more expansive monetary policy be needed, the most likely options were a rate cut and further asset purchases.