Swedish c.bank's Breman says rate cut, QE are options if more stimulus needed

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank could cut the benchmark rate or expand its asset purchase programme if it needs to make policy looser to ease the economy through the pandemic, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Tuesday.

“If more monetary policy stimulus were to be required in the short term, the tools Anna Breman sees closest to hand are a negative repo rate and increased quantitative easing,” the Riksbank said in a summary of her speech. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)