Swedish construction firms see no major fall in housing demand ahead- c.bank survey
December 6, 2017 / 8:43 AM / in an hour

Swedish construction firms see no major fall in housing demand ahead- c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Swedish housing market has wobbled in recent months, but construction companies do not see a major fall in demand going forward, a survey by the central bank published on Wednesday showed.

“During the autumn, uncertainty on the housing market has increased, and some construction companies now perceive that it is taking somewhat longer to sell newly produced housing,” the central bank said in a summary of the survey, published three times a year.

“In general, however, the major construction companies do not see any significant downturns in the demand for housing going forward.”

House prices have dipped in the last couple of months, breaking a long upward trend. [

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
