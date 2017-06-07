Swedish cbank report: cyber attacks threat to financial infrastructure

STOCKHOLM, June 7 (Reuters) - Cyber attacks pose a serious threat to Sweden's financial infrastructure, the central bank said on Wednesday in its annual Financial Infrastructure Report.

"A comprehensive attack could result in central financial services, which are a precondition for a smoothly-functioning economy, becoming unavailable," the Riksbank said.

Outsourcing of IT services poses special challenges, it said.

On the whole, financial infrastructure in Sweden functions well, the report concluded.