Swedish c.bank's Floden sees inflation heading up when temporary effects ease

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sweden should move toward the 2% target when temporary effects from low energy prices and uncertainty around the coronavirus ease, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

“With a well designed monetary policy, we believe that inflation will rise toward 2% again when the effects of these temporary factors has eased,” Floden said in the text of an article published by the central bank.

He said inflation in recent months had come in lower than expected, mainly due to energy prices and that the coronavirus outbreak had added to uncertainty.