Healthcare
July 1, 2020 / 8:06 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

TABLE-Swedish c.bank forecasts key rate at 0% for coming years

2 Min Read

    STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged
as expected on Wednesday and forecast that it would remain at 0% this year and next. The
following are the central bank's new forecasts. 
              
    INFLATION, GDP AND UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS
    Annual percentage change for Sweden's gross domestic product (GDP) and consumer prices
calculated with a fixed interest rate (CPIF). Annual average for unemployment. 
     The assessment in the Monetary Policy Report in February 2020 is shown in brackets. The
Riksbank did not publish a forecast in April.
  
               2020          2021          2022
 CPIF           0.4  (1.3)    1.4  (1.7)    1.4  (1.9)    
                                           
 GDP            -4.5 (1.3)    3.6  (1.8)    4.1  (2.0)    
 Unemployment   8.7  (7.0)    9.2  (7.1)    8.3  (7.1)    
 
    REPO RATE FORECASTS
    All figures are percentages and quarterly averages. 
    Previous forecasts, in brackets, are from February.
    
 Q3 2020   0.00 (0.00)
 Q4 2020   0.00 (0.00)
 Q3 2021   0.00 (0.00)
 Q3 2022   0.00 (0.08)
 Q3 2023   0.00
    

 (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Colm Fulton; Editing by Simon Johnson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below