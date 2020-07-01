TABLE-Swedish c.bank forecasts key rate at 0% for coming years

STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged as expected on Wednesday and forecast that it would remain at 0% this year and next. The following are the central bank's new forecasts. INFLATION, GDP AND UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS Annual percentage change for Sweden's gross domestic product (GDP) and consumer prices calculated with a fixed interest rate (CPIF). Annual average for unemployment. The assessment in the Monetary Policy Report in February 2020 is shown in brackets. The Riksbank did not publish a forecast in April. 2020 2021 2022 CPIF 0.4 (1.3) 1.4 (1.7) 1.4 (1.9) GDP -4.5 (1.3) 3.6 (1.8) 4.1 (2.0) Unemployment 8.7 (7.0) 9.2 (7.1) 8.3 (7.1) REPO RATE FORECASTS All figures are percentages and quarterly averages. Previous forecasts, in brackets, are from February. Q3 2020 0.00 (0.00) Q4 2020 0.00 (0.00) Q3 2021 0.00 (0.00) Q3 2022 0.00 (0.08) Q3 2023 0.00 (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Colm Fulton; Editing by Simon Johnson)