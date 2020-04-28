TABLE-Swedish c.bank sees economy contracting more than during financial crisis

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged as expected on Tuesday but said the pandemic had completely changed the economic prospects for Sweden with the economy expected to contract more than during the global financial crisis. The following are the central bank's new forecasts. Previous forecasts in brackets. INFLATION, GDP AND UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS Annual percentage change for Sweden's gross domestic product(GDP) and consumer prices calculated with a fixed interest rate (CPIF). Annual average for unemployment. Due to the uncertainty regarding the impact of the coronavirus the Riksbank presented two scenarios. Scenario A 2020 2021 2022 CPIF 0.6 (1.3) 1.5 (1.7) 1.6 (1.9) GDP -6.9 (1.3) 4.6 (1.8) 5.0 (2.0) Unemployment 8.8 (7.0) 9.0 (7.1) 8.2 (7.1) Scenario B 2020 2021 2022 CPIF 0.6 (1.3) 1.3 (1.7) 1.4 (1.9) GDP -9.7 (1.3) 1.7 (1.8) 5.4 (2.0) Unemployment 10.1 (7.0) 10.4 (7.1) 9.3 (7.1) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Nklas Pollard)