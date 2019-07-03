Swedish c.bank eyes change to operational framework

STOCKHOLM, July 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Wednesday it was considering a move to simplify its operational framework but added that any change was not intended to have any impact on monetary policy.

The Riksbank said in a statement the proposed changes included ceasing its daily manual fine-tuning transactions and that it would now gather views on the proposed changes from the parties concerned.

“The proposed changes are not intended to have any monetary policy effects, as the Riksbank can continue to ensure that the overnight rate is close to the policy rate,” the Riksbank said. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)