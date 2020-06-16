Swedish c.bank says to lend 6.9 bln SEK to IMF Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank will lend 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($738.5 million) to the International Monetary Fund for onlending to low income countries through its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, it said on Tuesday.

The central bank said that loans to low-income countries during the coronavirus pandemic had depleted the funds in the trust.

“The approval from the Riksdag means that Sweden, through the Riksbank, will be one of around 15 countries topping up the resources in the PRGT,” the Riksbank said in a statement. ($1 = 9.3434 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alex Richardson)