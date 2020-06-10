Governor Ingves says developments closer to Swedish c.bank's more optimistic scenario for economy

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - Developments in Sweden have been closer to the more optimistic of two possible scenarios laid out by the central bank in April of the effects of the new coronavirus on the economy, governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

“It appears the economic development right now is closer to scenario A,” Ingves told reporters. “Scenario A was better and we’re closer to that now.”

Scenario A had Swedish GDP declining 6.9% in 2020, whereas scenario B had a drop of 9.7%. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)