Sweden's cbank chief says work to be done to combat money-laundering

UPPSALA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Nordic and Baltic regions need to do more to combat money laundering and their reputations have already been damaged after recent scandals, Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

“We have collective home work to do in the Nordic and the Baltic when it come to these issues,” Ingves told reporters.

Swedbank, Sweden’s biggest mortgage lender, is under investigation from both Swedish and Baltic regulators after a media report last week linked it to a wider money-laundering scandal involving Danske Bank in Estonia between 2007 and 2015. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)