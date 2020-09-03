Swedish cbank's Ingves says currency not key issue in recent months

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The recent strengthening of the Swedish crown has not been a key focus of the central bank amid its efforts to ensure liquidity and credit supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

“For the past months, the exchange rate has not been a core issue in all this,” Ingves said in a presentation.

“What has been really, really important for us is to ensure that we establish orderly markets domestically, and that we ensure that there is an ample supply of credit in the Swedish economy.”

The crown has appreciated around 2% against the euro in the last six months. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter)