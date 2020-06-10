Swedish c.bank's Ingves says many macroeconomic tools needed to combat coronavirus effects

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - It is clear that the economic consequences of the coronavirus threaten to be both serious and protracted, Sweden’s central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

“We are in the midst of a situation that needs to be handled with various macroeconomic tools, and the Riksbank has an important role to play here, together with the Government, the Swedish parliament and other authorities,” Ingves said in a speech published on the Riksbank website. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johannes Hellstrom)