Swedish c.bank's Ingves says must not end support measures too quickly

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Economic support measures need to be kept in place until it is clear that the Swedish economy has recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“It (withdrawing measures) is not something to experiment with and see whether it works or not,” Ingves said in regular testimony to parliament.

“You take away these measures at a point in the future where it is clear to everyone that it can be seen as a non-event, because things have got back to normal.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)