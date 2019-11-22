Financials
November 22, 2019

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says needs positive data surprise to back Dec hike

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday that a broad swathe of data will need to be positive in the run-up to the Riksbank’s rate decision in December to change his opinion that a hike then is not a good idea.

“What we can say so far is that we have had inflation marginally below our forecast measured both with and without energy prices. It’s not a big difference, but a bit under, “ he told reporters.

Inflation data, inflation expectations and GDP figures are due before the Dec. 19 rate announcement.

“There needs to be quite a few positive statistics for my view (from October) to change,” he said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)

