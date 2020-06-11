Financials
Swedish c.bank's Jansson says good to have period of inflation over target

STOCKHOLM, June 11 (Reuters) - A period of inflation over the Riksbank’s 2% target would be positive after the new coronavirus is over, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday.

“We have gone through quite a long period with inflation quite a long way under target ... so I think it would quite helpful for the expectation picture and the whole system if we a had a period where inflation was over 2% also,” Jansson told reporters.

However, he said this would depend on how much inflation exceeded the target and the reason behind the overshoot. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)

