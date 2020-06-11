Negative deposit rates would be a problem for Swedish central bank says Deputy Governor Jansson

STOCKHOLM, June 11 (Reuters) - Lowering the benchmark rate into negative territory could lead to negative deposit rates for households, which would be a big problem for the Swedish central bank, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday.

Jansson said that with banks less profitable than previously, negative deposit rates could come quicker than before.

“I don’t know if it means we would get them if we cut them to -0.50% again or if it would happen sooner or later than that, but it could well be that we would have them sooner than we would have had them before,” he said after a speech. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)