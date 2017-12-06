FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden c.bank's Jansson says main scenario is housing market to slow but still be positive
December 6, 2017

Sweden c.bank's Jansson says main scenario is housing market to slow but still be positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank expects the housing market to be stable ahead despite a recent fall in house prices, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

“There are risks, that is certain, but our main scenario is that price increases in the housing market will slow but still be positive,” he told reporters.

He also said the recent uptick in inflation is fragile and that inflation needs to be stable around 2 percent for an extended time before he considers the target to be reached.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

