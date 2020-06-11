Swedish cbank's Jansson says economy may do better than predicted in short term

STOCKHOLM, June 11 (Reuters) - The Swedish economy may do a bit better in the short term than the Riksbank predicted it would in April, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday.

“It may be that the near term drop in GDP will be a bit softer than we had in our scenarios,” Jansson said in a speech.

At its latest policy meeting in April the Riksbank laid out two scenarios, one had Swedish GDP declining 6.9% in 2020, whereas the more negative had a drop of 9.7%. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)