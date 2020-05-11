Swedish c.bank's Jansson: inflation expectations key to rate policy

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - A significant fall in long-term inflation expectations in Sweden would be a key factor in deciding whether to cut interest rates, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.

Should the effects of the pandemic lead to a big drop in long-term inflation expectations, “that would be an example of a factor which definitely would be important for me in terms of rate policy,” Jansson said in an online discussion.

“If it is clear that this is being interpreted as a temporary disruption ... then I see less reason to react with rates.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)