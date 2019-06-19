Swedish c.bank's Jansson says still concern over underlying inflation

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - Swedish inflation is around the 2 percent target, but worries persist about the strength of underlying price pressures, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

Jansson said the most recent two inflation outcomes were close to the 2 percent target.

“Then there is still a concern about the underlying inflation pressure,” he told reporters.

“Then there is also the question of these global developments that come into the picture, which we will also have to deal with.”