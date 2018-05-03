Swedish c.bank's Jansson: weak crown not due to worries about economy

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Recent weakness in the Swedish crown is not due to worries about the Swedish economy, central bank Deputy Governor Stefan Per Jansson said on Thursday.

“We have not had any worsening in structural terms of the Swedish economy since February,” Jansson said in regular testimony to parliament.

“There is nothing that would point to the fact that this (weakness) is being driven by some kind of confidence premium or something like that.”

Late in April, the Riksbank postponed its plans to start tightening rates until late this year pushing the crown to its weakest level against the euro in nearly 9 years. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)