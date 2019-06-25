Swedish c.bank cuts number of rate-setting meetings to 5 per year

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to scale back the number of rate-setting meetings to five from six per year, saying this would be sufficient for the purposes of conducting an effective monetary policy.

“We have a strong desire to be transparent with the background for monetary policy decisions and wish to publish a Monetary Policy Report with carefully prepared forecasts at every monetary policy meeting,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

“However, this is a comprehensive undertaking that requires appreciable resources. We consider that we could make more efficient use of these resources,” he added.

The Riksbank, which had previously flagged it might make the change, said the reduction would apply as of next year. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Simon Johnson)