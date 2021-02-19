Swedish c.bank to maintain pandemic support, could cut rates if needed

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank will do what is needed to support the economy through the pandemic and could cut the benchmark interest rate if needed, the minutes of its most recent policy meeting, published on Friday, showed.

“In a scenario where the need for monetary policy support increases further, I consider it fully possible to cut the repo rate,” Riksbank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said.

The central bank announced no changes in policy on Feb. 10.