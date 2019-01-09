Swedish c.bank says need to go cautiously in hiking rates

STOCKHOLM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy is doing well but the central bank needs to move cautiously in hiking rates due to uncertainties about the global economy, minutes of the Riksbank’s December meeting at which it raised rates for the first time in more than seven years showed on Wednesday.

“It is a question of cautious and slow increases in the repo rate,” central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes.

The Riksbank hiked its benchmark repo rate to -0.25 percent at its most recent meeting. (Reporting by Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)