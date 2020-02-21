Swedish rate-setters in no hurry to raise repo rate again - minutes

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bankers are in no hurry to raise the benchmark rate again after a hike to 0.0% in December even if inflation were to overshoot the target, minutes of the most recent meeting, published on Friday, showed.

“Several members said that positive inflation surprises would not necessarily involve the interest rate being raised earlier than in the Riksbank’s forecast,” the central bank said in a statement.

In early February, the Riksbank held its benchmark rate unchanged and said it did not expect any move in policy over the coming years. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)