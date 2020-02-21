UPDATE 1-Swedish rate-setters in no hurry to raise repo rate again, minutes show

* Central bank kept its main interest rate at 0.0% in Feb

* Riksbank sees no change in policy in years ahead

* Rate-setters happy with wait-and-see approach

* Tolerant if inflation overshoots (Adds further central bank comment, graph)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bankers are in no hurry to raise their benchmark interest rate after lifting it to 0.0% in December, even if inflation were to overshoot the bank’s target, the minutes of its latest policy meeting showed on Friday. In early February, the Riksbank held its benchmark rate unchanged and said it did not expect any move in policy over the coming years. With uncertainty about developments in the global economy high and domestic inflation weak, the Riksbank is likely to remain cautious.

“I see no hurry to raise the repo rate,” Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes. “The inflation rate can overshoot the target for a period of time, especially given that inflation has historically more often been under than over the target.”

Should the impact of the trade spat between the United States and China and the coronavirus epidemic be larger than expected, the Riksbank is ready to act.

However, the majority of rate-setters seem cautious about going too deep into negative territory again.

“To cut the repo rate below zero again is possible – it is important that zero is not regarded as a lower bound,” Deputy Governor Anna Breman said. “However, there is a functional lower limit as to how negative the repo rate can be before the transmission mechanism deteriorates.”

The Riksbank raised the repo rate in December, becoming the first of the world’s central banks that had cut rates below zero to get back to more normal policy territory.

Few believed that after years of strong growth, Sweden needed negative rates. But many questioned the timing of the hike, pointing to forecasts showing inflation likely to remain well under target for the coming years.

Inflation has been even weaker than the Riksbank’s forecast at the start of the year, even stripped of volatile energy prices.

GRAPHIC: Sweden economy: tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

GRAPHIC: Riksbank rate, inflation and the krona: tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz