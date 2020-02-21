Swedish c.bank's Ohlsson says negative rates can lead to build up of financial risks

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Negative rates should only be used when absolutely necessary and can lead to financial imbalances building up in the economy, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Friday.

“I do not think we should have negative rates unless it is absolutely necessary,” Ohlsson told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. “One risk is that those who are not getting enough return from their investments make much more risky investments than they otherwise would do.”

The Riksbank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.0% at its most recent meeting in February and forecast that policy would remain unchanged in the coming couple of years. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)