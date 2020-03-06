Swedish cbank's Ohlsson says Riksbank ready to act quickly if needed

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Riksbank is closely following developments related to the global coronavirus outbreak and would be ready to take swift action if it became necessary, central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Friday.

“We need to gather the facts,” Ohlsson told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation.

“If quick decisions are needed, then there will be quick decisions. Others, we will return to the matter in April.”

The central bank is scheduled to deliver its next rate announcement on April 28. It kept interest rates on hold at zero percent at its meeting in February and said it saw unchanged rates in the coming year. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)