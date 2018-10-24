Swedish c.bank holds rates, repeats sees hike in Dec or Feb

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged as expected on Wednesday and repeated that it expected to tighten policy for the first time in more than seven years either in December or February.

“The forecast for the repo rate is the same as in September and indicates that the repo rate will be raised by 0.25 percentage points either in December or February,” the central bank said in a statement.

It said monetary policy needed to proceed cautiously and to be expansionary for a long time to come.