Swedish c.bank says will include Norwegian, Danish krona in FX reserves

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Wednesday it would include the Danish and Norwegian currencies in its new financial risk and investment policy.

“The new policy entails, for instance, including Norwegian and Danish krona in the foreign exchange reserves to better meet the Riksbank’s contingency requirements for foreign exchange,” the bank said in a statement.

The new policy which sets out the general framework for management of the central bank’s gold and foreign exchange reserves will begin to apply on Jan. 1, 2019.