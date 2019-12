STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it would use the European Union’s TIBER-EU framework to test banks’ resilience to cyber risks.

The Riksbank said it would publish guidelines for banks and then conduct a simulation of a cyber attack on an organisation’s employees, processes and technology, aimed at identifying shortcomings so that resilience can then be improved. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans)